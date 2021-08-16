There’s a difference between contentment and happiness.
Stephani Winkeler understands this nuance, as contentment is the basis of her “My Year: Dot by Dot” journal.
Winkeler, 36, a speech language pathologist and Kirkwood resident, began the journal project in spring 2020 and first shared it with some friends last winter. Although still considered by Winkeler to be a prototype, she hopes she can pass along a process that worked for her to others.
“I really just wanted to share something that helped me positively change my life with others,” she said.
The idea first started when Winkeler was dealing with a stressful aspect of her life, and she developed a simple “dot” system to help her reflect. At the end of each day, she would reflect and then circle one of three dots below her writing — a clear dot represented little to no discontent, a half clear/half gray dot represented mild discontent and a full gray dot represented significant discontent.
Winkeler said after a couple months of self reflection with her dot system, she felt more grateful and content than ever. She decided to take on the role of author, publisher and marketer of the journal so she could share her reflection process with others.
“I feel like this is a nice tool for people who are just trying to figure out their lives and want to live more positively and fulfilled,” Winkeler said. “You’re going to be able to see patterns in your life and take that data and move forward, knowing that you can make positive changes.”
Positive changes came for Holly Bahling, a friend of Winkeler’s younger sister, who has been using the journal since April. Although it takes consistent effort to journal and track the data, the simplicity of reflection and the dot system is one of the most important parts. Bahling said every night she writes a few lines about what happened that day and circles the appropriate dot.
“I really like how quick it is,” Bahling said. “Anyone who is busy, like people who work long hours or have kids, it’s super quick and simple for that.”
While creating the “My Year Dot by Dot” journal, Winkeler had a goal of keeping the process concise.
“It’s a 5-10 minute process so at the end of each night, if you spend 5-10 minutes for self care, that gives you that time,” Winkeler said. “We’re all so busy in this world, and we all need to take care of ourselves. I feel like reflecting and being able to figure out where you’re at is really important.”
The subtitle on the cover of the “My Year Dot by Dot” journal reads: “A Reflective Experience for Pursuing Inner Contentment throughout each Day, Week, Month, and Year.”
These reflections can lead to life-changing decisions, according to Winkeler. The reflection process helps users analyze how their career, relationships, friendships or another aspect of life that may cause stress impacts their inner contentment. And reaching inner contentment is the ultimate goal.
The reflection the journal provides has been influential in Bahling’s life. She acknowledged that she wasn’t sure what to expect when she started using the journal, but she values what it has brought her.
“It’s been really helpful for me,” Bahling said. “There have been multiple instances where it’s brought to light things that I didn’t even realize were bothering me. It has made a significant impact on how I look at my own mental well being.”
Winkeler hopes the process of using the journal will help people sort through their emotions and find contentment.
“We’re human, so we’re going to have a range of emotions, but I feel like contentment is a good middle ground,” she said. “That stable, middle ground I think we can all strive toward is just to feel good with what we have in our lives and feel content.”
There is a sample downloadable two-week trial of the journal on Winkeler’s website, myyeardotbydot.com. Winkeler will be selling copies of “My Year Dot by Dot” at her booth, “Simplicity Happens,” at the Kirkwood Greentree Festival from Sept. 17-19, 2021.
There are also over a dozen copies of the journal distributed throughout the Little Free Libraries in Kirkwood and Webster, and there is a map of the locations of these community libraries on the Little Free Library website. The journal is also currently available on Amazon.
Hayden Davidson is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. He is a rising senior at Kirkwood High School, and an editor-in-chief at the school’s student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call.