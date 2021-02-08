This month’s Buzzing Love column, which aims to be its own little “Kindness Corner” on the first Friday of every month, comes from a reader inspired by Leslie Gibson McCarthy’s recent column.
In it, Gibson McCarthy talks about the late Alex Trebek of “Jeopardy!,” noting some parting words from the celebrity game show host: “We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society,” he said. “And if we all pitch in, just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”
It’s in that spirit that this letter came to my desk from a Times reader who wishes to remain anonymous. It reads ...
“You asked for acts of kindness, so this is a story about my neighbor. She has always liked to sew, and spends a lot of time at the fabric store. One day, there was an older gentleman in line ahead of her who was asking the saleswoman a lot of questions. The woman was being impolite and less than helpful, so my neighbor stepped in. She and the man began talking.
His wife had recently passed away, and she had always taken care of ‘these kinds of things.’ His wife liked bright colors, but he didn’t, so he painted the bathroom from sunflower yellow to beige and now needed new curtains. He was at the store hoping they could help him choose a fabric and recommend a seamstress.
He and my neighbor took his paint chips and began shopping. After exchanging phone numbers, she came home with a project.
She not only made his curtains, but she delivered them and hung them for him. The man was originally from Sweden, so she got to see his collection of Swedish crystal, toured his house, and then had coffee and cookies with him. After a few hours she came home, and a couple of days later she received a thank you note with a gift card to the fabric store tucked inside.
My neighbor always says, ‘What’s it cost to be nice?’ My response was that she ended up making curtains for a total stranger. She said while that was true, all she could think about was that someday, that might be her husband, just looking for a little help ... Food for thought!”
Indeed, friends. We’re all just one unexpected phone call, one second of bad timing, one stroke of unfortunate luck, one car crash, one minute of being in the wrong place at the wrong time or one tragic circumstance away from our lives being forever changed. From becoming the person we might be helping. The person who we show kindness today could be the person whose shoes we’re standing in tomorrow. And when you’re in those shoes, you’re going to need kindness, too.
Do you have a story about kindness in our community? I’d love to feature it in my next column. Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.