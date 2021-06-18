Jaer Armstead-Jones has a message for this Father’s Day — what makes a father is more than a blood connection.
Known to his English students at Webster Groves’ Hixson Middle School as “Mr. Jarrod Jones,” Jones recently published a young adult novel. “My Invisible Father” tells the story of three young students who struggle with the absence of a father in their lives, whether physical or emotional.
“Some years ago, I wanted to write a nonfiction book ... to give the impression that there are different mentors for kids, from biological fathers to stepfathers to adoptive fathers, and mentors, coaches and teachers,” said Jones. “I started doing research and taking the first steps. Then it clicked — this would be a pretty good book for adults and maybe teens, but I wanted to really focus on the teen aspect. A fictional book with characters and a storyline would be more beneficial for young adults and teens.”
The book follows three students attending school in St. Louis. High school student Jayrin grew up fatherless in the inner city, struggling to survive with his mother and sister. Kamree, Jayrin’s childhood friend attending the same school, struggles with bitterness toward her imprisoned biological father, despite having a loving stepfather. And eighth grader Aceson, the son of a wealthy businessman, lacks an intimate relationship with his father and gets into trouble at school.
Jones’ characters are united in triumph and tragedy, trying to make sense of the world through their own perspectives. The book also tackles race relations in a historically divided city.
“My Invisible Father” also draws on some of Jones’ own experiences.
“The girl with the stepfather is part of my story because I grew up without a biological father, but I had a stepfather,” said Jones. “Anyone who knew me would say he was my real father.”
To introduce his book to hesitant readers, Jones released a six-song soundtrack, “Invisible,” with songs portraying scenes and characters from the book. Jones, who managed a hip hop group in a past life, is featured in four of the songs.
“I really like writing for reluctant readers,” said Jones. “It’s something that came about as I was working on this book, as a message of reaching the kids, because I know how important music is to young adults. It’s about being able to connect with that music and show them another avenue.”
As a former youth minister, youth facilitator at a juvenile correctional facility and basketball coach, Jones knows becoming a father figure isn’t always about being related. He hopes to use his book, as well as his publishing and media labels, to reach out to youths — particularly African Americans.
Married to wife, Shiloh, and a father himself, his biggest reward is watching his own four children become full-fledged members of society.
“The best part is seeing my children thrive, even in the midst of struggles,” said Jones. “To see them flourish, even now as adults … that’s who they are. That’s the biggest thing to me.”
For more information on where to purchase “My Invisible Father” and its accompanying soundtrack, visit www.jaerarmsteadjones.com.