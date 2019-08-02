The Kirkwood School District is evaluating the Mx. honorific title used before a person’s name by those not wanting to identify themselves as a male or female. There are two issues here. One, the new honorific title and two, if requiring the title Mx. is in the best interest of the children.
I recall similar concerns during the late 1960s when the honorific Ms. was being evaluated by society to identify a woman who is not married. There was controversy regarding how this may change the way we view women. It has been shown Ms. to be an effective and appropriate use of this honorific.
We now face another challenge to change. Are we not in a time again where the traditions are being challenged? The use of Mx. should be reviewed as a part of this change. In time, like Ms., Mx. will seem the norm.
Regarding the kids, children are a lot more flexible at this stage in their life for things new. I believe it’s the parents who have lost their ability to adapt to the current events surrounding them. As Bob Dylan sang over 50 years ago, “Get out of the new one if you can’t lend your hand, for the times they are a-changin.”
