A Keysor Elementary teacher prefers the newly-minted, politically-correct title of Mx. This is about more than just a new title.
If the teacher has a problem with being referred to his/her gender and the appropriate Mr., Mrs. or Ms., then maybe he/she should not be teaching children. The primary concern should be the children, not the feelings or desires of the adult teacher.
There are two genders/sexes – male and female. This is science. This is biology. This is DNA. This is reality. Children understand the binary of boy/girl. To throw a curve ball at them by implying this is not so is psychological abuse. It causes confusion and chaos in their mind. This is indoctrination/propaganda.
What’s happening in the public square and school districts around the country reminds me of the classic by Hans Christian Andersen, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Peer pressure and fear of being labeled a simpleton causes the adults to deny reality. It takes a child to point out the truth everyone knows.
You are the adults — the gatekeepers. You should be teaching factual science, not aiding in the incremental indoctrination and confusion of children.
There is a short video on YouTube of Dr. Michelle Cretella, MD, president of ACPeds, concerning the impact this “teaching” has on children. It is worth watching.
Just think how far we have slid down the slippery slope in the past decade. Unfortunately, we are only picking up speed. It is disheartening. Children aren’t a social experiment.
Kelli Stabile - Kirkwood