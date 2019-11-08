In response to Jaime Mower’s recent article, “Huge Support for Mx. Teacher,” I would like to simply state that there are two sides to this story. Yet the narrative as told in this publication is that any parent who opposes the district’s decision must be a terrible person with no values to add to our community.
With the narrative of inclusion, we seem to forget that by imposing personal beliefs in the classroom at our schools, you have failed to include any parent who chooses to raise their children with the belief that there are men and women and we are born as one or the other – many parents believe this is not something you can choose. That does not mean my beliefs do not hold value.
My daughter is raised to accept and be respectful of all people, even although I do not feel I am being respected by the Kirkwood School District. The quote from the article that “this is not a subject open to debate” really concerns me, as I am going to continue debating for my right to raise my child with the values that I uphold – it is not a decision to be made by any school, or by the preference of one single teacher.
It is my decision as a parent and I will always oppose or debate anything that I feel jeopardizes my ability to do so. Despite what is reported, there are many in opposition to this decision by the school district.
