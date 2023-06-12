“Muskrat Love” is a romantic, soft rock hit by Captain & Tennille from the 1970s. But muskrat love can also be about firing up the old taste buds with a savory muskrat steak or a garlic-seasoned muskrat smothered in onions.
An American tradition of chowing on muskrat began in the 1780s. That’s when French Catholics from Detroit moved south to establish homesteads in what’s known as the “Downriver Region.” To survive the harsh winters, trappers and hunters ate muskrat.
The downriver dining tradition was carried to other parts of the United States, including Missouri with its many rivers and its fur trappers. Fur trappers heading out of St. Louis often survived on the little critters as they headed west in pursuit of pelts.
Today, a muskrat meal is not considered a culinary delight in Missouri, but the tradition continues in parts of Michigan. In Missouri, there are no muskrat recipes to be found in state’s department of conservation literature at Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood.
“You can still find muskrat in the Powder Valley and Emmenegger Park areas, but no one is trapping them to eat muskrat,” said Patrice Tyatt, a wildlife damage biologist with the Missouri Conservation Department. “I would not eat muskrat. I draw the line at squirrels.”
Muskrats are medium-sized, brown rodents with a thick body and short legs. An adult muskrat weighs about 2.5 pounds and can be 25 inches long, including its 11-inch black tail. Its large, broad hind feet are partially webbed for swimming.
Tyatt said people in the Webster-Kirkwood area might mistake a muskrat for a beaver or an otter. In rural areas, residents identify muskrats as varmints that cause pond and levee damage. They also know about their musky smell.
“Muskrats have glands that put out a musky odor,” said Tyatt. “It’s not bad smelling. It might be like the patchouli oil that the hippies wore in the 1970s. A muskrat can be a nuisance for other reasons.”
Muskrat feeding habits can result in damage to agricultural or ornamental crops growing near water. A bigger concern is the potential damage to ponds and lagoons. Damage occurs from muskrat burrowing and tunneling activities that trigger water leaks.
Powder Valley wildlife experts can offer ideas on how to deter or trap muskrats, if they’ve invaded water features residents’ property. Muskrats in Missouri are classified as furbearers, and their harvest is governed by a regulated trapping season. The next muskrat trapping season for pelts will begin Nov. 15, 2023, and run to Feb. 29, 2024.
Michigan’s Muskrat Fridays
It’s not just about the fur for muskrat trappers in Michigan. The joy of eating muskrats has been around for 250 years for Michiganders. Surprisingly, there’s a bit of religious history that enters the mix when talking about Michigan muskrat consumption.
Harsh winters that extended into March made life difficult for settlers. Often the only food left to consume in late winter was woodland deer or muskrats lingering along Michigan riverbanks. However, Lenten requirements barred Catholics from eating meat for the entirety of Lent.
During the early years of the 19th century, a humble pastor in Detroit, Father Gabriel Richard, lobbied for a dispensation so the region’s residents could consume muskrat throughout the Lenten season. With fears of starvation lingering, the request was granted.
The tradition of Lenten muskrat dinners extended into this century when the Detroit Archdiocese in 2002 outlined laws of fasting and abstinence, and explained that “there is a long-standing permission — dating back to our missionary origins in the 1700s — to permit the consumption of muskrat on days of abstinence, including Fridays of Lent.”
“St. Charles Borromeo Church in Newport served annual muskrat dinners in February up until the pandemic hit,” said Joseph Boggs, a public high school teacher and Michigan historian. “The church served up to 900 muskrats on Fridays.
“With the pandemic, church suppers were put on hold, so local firefighters picked up the tradition,” added Boggs. “Some firefighters trap them for the dinners. The muskrats are cleaned, parboiled with onion, spices and celery, and later fried in a pan.”
Boggs said he doubts there is a “muskrat-eating tradition” like Newport’s Friday Lenten dinners anywhere else in America. He said the ugly, waterborne rodents taste like duck, chicken or garlic beefsteak, depending on their preparation.
As Americans look for a more sustainable diet than hamburgers and factory-farm chicken, Boggs touted the muskrat. He stressed that they reproduce rapidly and grow naturally, and noted they’re a sustainable source of protein.
But not everyone can stomach a muskrat steak, Boggs conceded. He recalled the story of Lansing Bishop Kenneth Povish whose personal distaste for the rodent led him to quip: “Anyone who can eat muskrat is doing penance worthy of the greatest of the saints.”
Missouri Muskrat Haters
Missouri residents generally hate muskrats, too, especially in the northeast quadrant of the state. They do not want muskrat for dinner. They do not want to listen to the Captain & Tennille crooning about “muskrat love” or the amorous antics of the furry critters.
Captain & Tennille’s cute lyrics about Muskrat Sam and Muskrat Sue were highlighted by synthesizer music interludes. The musical sounds were meant to mimic the chatter and swooning of muskrat foreplay.
Folks in Winfield, Missouri, find nothing amusing about amorous muskrat behavior. There’s no love lost between the average Winfielder and the average muskrat. Blame those hard feelings on the Mississippi River flooding of 2008.
In 2008, muskrat burrows on the riverside of the Pin Oak Levee caused it to sag, and then collapse. Water rushed over thousands of acres. An additional wall of sandbags could not hold back the water from invading more than 100 homes.
Newspapers across America told the story of how Missouri’s muskrats turned an earthen stronghold into a soggy mush. In the nation’s capital, the Washington Times ran a news account with an accusatory headline: “Muskrat Destroys Missouri Levee.”
Several Missouri newspapers hinted that the guilty muskrats of Winfield were finally captured by the National Guard and were not treated too kindly. State laws allow the trapping and shooting of muskrats deemed guilty of property damage.
Of course, Winfield’s muskrats had their defenders. Some argued the musky burrowers were not the dirty rats they were made out to be. They argued the pesky varmints just don’t dig deep enough to bring down a well-constructed levee.
Other watery rodent defenders argued that if they did bring down the levee, the muskrats performed a service by easing the flooding downstream in Old Monroe and St. Charles counties.
Whether the much maligned muskrats can ever beat the rap for flooding Missouri farmland in 2008 is doubtful. Winfield residents continue to scapegoat the muskrats for the demise of the Pin Oak Levee in the great 2008 flood.
In any case, Michiganders have a little advice about muskrats for all Missourians: “If you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em.”