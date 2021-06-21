The Webster Groves City Council is expected to give a final vote on July 6 to allow the Patterson Performing Arts educational facility/school for the arts to operate in part of the existing Webster Groves Presbyterian Church building at 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
During a public hearing on June 15, Mara Perry, director of planning and development for the city, said existing classroom space in the church, which dates back to 1867, would be used for the new facility. The church has operated daycare and early childhood care facilities on the site since 1962.
The new facility intends to offer small group and one-on-one music lessons for children and adults, serving a maximum of 15 students at a time, on the third floor of the building, using about 3,600 square feet.
Hours of operation during the school year will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Summer hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Councilman David Franklin called the plan a “wonderful collaborative approach between the church and school.”