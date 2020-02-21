The small building on East Lockwood has served many purposes since it opened as a gas station in 1937.
“It seems like every time someone of a certain age comes in here they have another story about what it was,” said current owner Gary Schoenberger. “It was a beauty parlor, a few different kinds of coffee shops, a real estate office and a hookah bar.”
For the past few years it’s been the Garden Cafe, and Gary and his wife Mandy have turned it into a destination known not only for its coffee and food, but for its music.
Shortly after opening, Gary, who is a working musician, built a stage and began performing. Other musicians started asking if they could play too, for tips. Today, he’s booking artists who pack major venues around town but want to play the Garden Cafe because of the intimate atmosphere and the chance to get back in touch with their small club roots.
“The big attraction here,” says Gary, “is performers know they’re going to be listened to and appreciated.”
To make the music as accessible as possible, Gary and Mandy never charge a cover, and in the warm months, they stage concerts on the sidewalk. Musical genres include Latin, jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass and country. Thursday is open mic night, giving stage time to local talent sharpening their performance skills. Fridays through Saturdays offer afternoon and evening shows.
“We really didn’t know what we were doing,” Gary laughs, “but we always believed the arts are neutral ground where people can safely come together. That’s what we do; offer respite from the storm. Music gives us a chance to start fresh from the same place.”
Artist Mary Engelbreit will be honored for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts on Friday evening, February 28th at the Webster Recreation Center, and you are invited. The reception starts at 5:30, followed by the presentation from 6:15 to 7:00. On hand to honor Mary will be former KSDK anchor Karen Foss, KTRS personality John Carney, and Webster University Chief Diversity Officer Vincent C. Flewellen.