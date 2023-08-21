Webster Groves’ Music Folk, an institution in the Old Orchard Business District, turns 50 this year. It’s been a half century of hummin,’ strummin’ and learnin’ musical instruments on Big Bend at the Murdoch intersection.
In the beginning, there was the Boyer family. Bill Boyer had a massive coronary at age 48. The doctor said he could no longer do the heavy lifting his HVAC job required. So, the Kirkwood family pulled together in 1973 and started a music shop.
“We were a musical family, so it made sense,” recalled his daughter, Becky Boyer. “We got some advice from Mel Bay at his Kirkwood music store, and he really helped us. Mel was a family friend and a great guy.
“I was a Nipher student in Kirkwood, but I adapted well to all the hours in the store and Old Orchard was hippie haven then,” she added. “There was Spectrum, the Waterbed Store, Natural Way and Saturday’s Child, where I got my entire wardrobe.”
For eats, there was Velvet Freeze and Kentucky Fried Chicken. With mother Janet at the store all the time, there were fewer home-cooked meals.
The entire Boyer family shared their own recipes for learning instruments. The whole family played. There were Bill and Janet, sisters Becky and Susan, and brothers John and Joe. On vacations, they traveled in a camper to music festivals, often to upstate New York.
“There were a lot of rockers in Old Orchard, but our music place was more Peter, Paul and Mary than Ted Nugent and the Amboy Dukes,” laughed Becky Boyer. “Don’t get me wrong, we did like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.”
Nevertheless, the Boyers trained young people for playing acoustical instruments rather than high-wattage electric. They catered to the “Mighty Wind” lovers, not so much to the “Woodstock” and “Altamont” crowd.
Everything went pretty well at the music shop for starters, but then one of Becky’s brothers was severely injured in a motorcycle accident and dad Bill Boyer died suddenly in 1983. It then fell on Janet Boyer to go on with the show.
“My mother worked the store into the 1990s. Then the family decided to sell the store to Andy Ploof (in 1991), who taught with us,” said Becky Boyer. “A few years later, Don Ploof joined the business. The Ploof brothers have done great with it.
“My mother was a force of nature at the store,” added Becky Boyer, who has retired from her own music career with the St. Louis Symphony and now lives in St. Genevieve.
“My mom used to say she was a ‘weirdo magnet.’ A lot of ‘lost people’ came into the store looking for something,” said Becky Boyer. “Mom got them an instrument, some lessons, and often their lives were transformed — they were changed people.”
The Ploof Years
Andy and Don Ploof will sit on a giant tree stump near the front window inside the store and talk shop — music shop. The stump is there to stop any cars that might miss the turn off of Murdoch onto Big Bend and then plow straight through the window.
Vehicles crashing into the store must be stopped before they get to racks of banjos and violins, explained Andy Ploof. But the Ploofs have never discouraged anyone from venturing into the store on two legs.
“People get their start here,” said Andy Ploof. “It’s fun to watch them progress. Some of them join a band, some of them go to Nashville, some play for their school or church, or they play with their family.
“I started here teaching in the 1970s with the Boyers,” added Andy Ploof. “Don came along in the 1990s, and we’ve been running the store together since. We just bought the buildings from the Boyer estate last year.”
For a time, Music Folk was also the location for occasional live music with the Focal Point. Advertised as “St. Louis’ Premiere Folk Music Listening Room since 1975,” the Focal Point operation needed more room and eventually found it in Maplewood.
The Ploofs have enjoyed listening to musical trends as heard at Focal Point and at other local venues. Those trends have had an influence on their shop, the lessons they offer, and what instruments are sold.
“We really are affected by trends,” said Don Ploof. “Music from the movie, ‘Deliverance,’ brought a lot of people in here back then. They wanted banjos and wanted to learn how to play ‘Dueling Banjos.’”
Andy Ploof said the same thing happened when “Bonnie & Clyde” hit the big screen. Suddenly, there was a hankering by folks to get new instruments and play “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” from the outlaw movie.
Ditto this: When Irish Riverdance came along, people came into the shop wanting flutes and fiddles and whistles. They wanted to put some magical Gaelic sounds together and perform The Chieftains’ ballads.
Of course, Andy and Don Ploof could go on with other major trends of note. Music trends that brought people in for panpipes, pan flutes or dulcimers. They aren’t too sure that Tiny Tim’s rendition of “Tip-Toe Through The Tulips” brought any ukulele sales.
When the Ploofs retire one of these decades, they hope to build new kinds of musical instruments, which they had some experience doing in their younger years. For now, though, they are busy selling already-existing instruments.
Student of the Past
One forever fan of Music Folk is Webster Groves native John Kohler, who is now in his 60s and living in California. In his teens, he worked at his dad’s Standard Oil service station on the corner of Murdoch and Big Bend —across the street from the music store.
“When I was 12, my mother sent me to a neighbor lady for piano lessons,” Kohler said. “As best I recall, the neighbor lady’s idea of teaching was to snap a wooden ruler on my knuckles when I hit a wrong note. So, I quit.
“When I was 16 working at dad’s gas station, I wandered across the street with my sister’s Gibson guitar that was warped like a banana,” Kohler continued. “Mr. Boyer took the banana as a trade in on an Alvarez guitar that I still cherish today.”
Bill Boyer coaxed Kohler into taking lessons with a teacher who played in a bluegrass band. Kohler was into rock, but couldn’t afford an electric guitar, amp or cables, so it seemed like a plan. The shop teacher taught him a variety of finger-picking styles and songs.
Kohler said he still cherishes his time at Music Folk, but he never told the Boyers how he almost destroyed their business. It happened when his dad had to leave the nearby station early, and asked his son to park a 24-foot U-Haul truck a customer had left.
“I dutifully parked the big truck and all the side-view mirrors were still in place,” recalled Kohler. “Inside the station, I put the keys away. When I glanced out the window, the big U-Haul was rolling downhill across the lot and heading for Big Bend and Music Folk.”
Kohler grabbed the keys, ran around the front of an oncoming truck, hopped into the cab and frantically hit the brakes. He had forgotten to engage the parking break earlier, but he was somehow able to stop the U-Haul just in the nick of time.
“I had nightmares about being on the Globe-Democrat front page with a picture of the rear end of that U-Haul sticking out of the Music Folk store front,” said Kohler. “In hindsight, I probably just missed my one chance at ‘music’ fame.”
Kohler said he hopes to make the store’s 50th celebration. The Ploofs are busy planning a celebration for October with music acts, instrument raffles and some other treats. As they say in the music biz, stay tuned!