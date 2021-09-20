The National Museum of Transportation, 2967 Barrett Station Road, will host an Acoustic Music Fest on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and free for museum members.
The event will feature local artists Evergreen, Cowboy Randy Erwin, The Glorypickers, The People’s, and Dusty James & Abalone Pearl. Over a dozen local craft vendors will attend.
Tickets include a ride on the miniature train. Blankets and chairs welcome. Limited tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2wpstavc.