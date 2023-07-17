A melodic attitude has helped professional musician Fran Ettling, 83, to always look on the bright side of life.
Ettling, a Shrewsbury resident at Our Lady of Life apartments, maintains fond memories of over a decade teaching at Holy Redeemer School in Webster Groves and Ste. Genevieve du Bois School in Warson Woods. She said her students loved it when she played ragtime tunes.
Ettling was a music teacher in religious schools from 1995 to 2007, including Faith Lutheran preschool in Oakville, Savior Lutheran School in Fenton and St. Anthony School in High Ridge.
“I worked at other jobs, but always wanted to be a teacher, so I returned to college at age 37 to complete my teaching degree. I also, with the help of another woman, started a preschool in Oakville, and was there 11 years,” said the St. Louis native.
“I’ve been playing the piano since I was 7 years old,” she continued, adding that she also plays the pipe organ, keyboards and xylophone.
In one of her brightest musical achievements, Ettling has played the lobby organ at The Fabulous Fox prior to Broadway shows since 1992.
“I auditioned with Mary Strauss (St. Louis philanthropist credited with saving the historic theater) on the lobby organ in November 1992, and started playing it there that December,” Ettling said.
Ettling has also played the huge four-manual organ downstairs at The Fox, describing it as “quite a thrill.”
When substitute teaching a few years ago at Assumption Parish School in South County, Ettling said she showed the students a video of her playing the big organ at The Fox. One of the students then asked her, “Why are you playing four pianos?’”
“I had to explain that each keyboard is called a manual on the organ,” she said.
Ettling said she’s met amazing people at The Fox.
“I have to enter through the stage door and you never know who else is coming in,” she said.
Today, she still plays piano each Thursday at Delmar Gardens in Chesterfield.
As an offshoot of Ettling’s interest in interacting with audiences and performing, during the 1960s, she was in a pageant at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End.
“It was called the Miss Flame contest. You had to be a redhead to enter,” she said.
Ettling was 67 when she participated in the Miss Senior Missouri pageant in 2007. For her talent portion of the contest, she performed piano compositions from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals.
Ettling even wove music into her philosophy by ending her pageant remarks with a few bars of “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” from the Broadway show “Spamalot.”
“That (2007) seems like a long time ago, and many events have happened in my life since the pageant,” she recalled.
The biggest blessing, she decided, is being in showcases with other members of Miss Senior Missouri.
“We perform at nursing homes and the money goes to charity. We give a lot of support to each other, and it gives me a wonderful feeling to perform on the piano and bring happiness to others,” she said.
Twinkling piano keys has been a joy throughout Ettling’s life.
“I’ve been playing at Mari De Ville (senior living community) on Sundays since 2008. They love show tunes and a wide range of music,” she said.
Fanning out from Missouri, Ettling also played the piano at parties in Southern California, as well as for a U.S. Naval ship reunion in 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In July 2022, she played a pipe organ at the Methodist church attended by her cousin in El Segundo, California.
This past April, Ettling and her husband, LeRoy, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Laclede Groves, a Lutheran Senior Services community where he resides in Webster Groves.
Ettling said over time, she has found that music brings joy to people of all ages, serving as a constant through transitions and challenges.
“Music has helped me as I age, and it’s a blessing in my life. Every day is full,” she said.