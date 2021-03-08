Calling all amateur photographers! The National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood wants your photos.
The 2021 “Pistons and Pixels” photo contest is open for entries through July 31. Visitors can submit any photo taken of public exhibits at the museum, located at 2933 Barrett Station Road. Entrants may not touch, alter, climb on or disrupt museum artifacts in any way.
Entrants may submit up to five photos at motphotocontest@gmail.com with contact information included.
Twelve winners will be selected and featured in the 2022 National Museum of Transportation Highlights of the Collection Catalog. Winners will be announced Aug. 30 on the museum website, tnmot.org.
Winners will receive Conductor Level membership to the museum and a copy of the catalog.