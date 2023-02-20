The National Museum of Transportation, 2967 Barrett Station Road, will open its doors to over 20,000 children in need through the ALL Aboard program.
ALL Aboard provides complimentary museum admission to low-income children, those in foster care or those living with an ongoing medical condition. The program partners with local and national organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Circle of Concern, Friends of Kids with Cancer and the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.
To sponsor a child’s trip to the museum for $8.50, visit tnmot.org/product/sponsor-a-child. To refer an organization that would like to participate in the program, contact the museum at museum@tnmot.org.