In keeping with this year’s theme for the Greentree Festival — “Kirkwood, Enjoy the Great Outdoors” — former longtime Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Director Murray Pounds will serve as grand marshal of the Greentree Parade.
Before retiring in August of 2020, Pounds worked for the city of Kirkwood for 39 years. He had served as the director of parks and recreation since 2003.
For the parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Kirkwood High School, Pounds will also be joined by former parks and recreation directors Dave White, Ron Braun and Bob Hall. White served as director of the department from 1985 to 2003, Braun from 1973 to 1980, and Hall from 1966 to 1972.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be recognized in this way by the Greentree Festival committee and the city of Kirkwood,” Pounds said. “I was very fortunate to be able to work in and for my hometown for almost 40 years, and this recognition is very rewarding.
“I am delighted to be accompanied during the parade by the three previous Kirkwood Parks and Recreation directors who established a very solid foundation that I could build on for both the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department and the Greentree Festival,” he added.
Pounds said the Greentree Festival, which was originally founded to help re-establish the city’s tree canopy that had been ravaged by Dutch Elm disease, has served as an inspiration whenever crisis or tragedy has occurred.
“Twenty years ago, we came together at the first post-9/11 Greentree Festival to honor the fallen and mourn our collective loss as Americans and as Kirkwoodians,” he said. “This year, as we celebrate our 60th Greentree Festival and look back over an incredibly difficult year, we once again come together to celebrate, to heal and to move forward as a community. What better purpose can there be for this event that our late Mayor Mike Swoboda called ‘Kirkwood’s Fifth Season?’”
After stepping off at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave., the parade travels east on Essex to Kirkwood Road, south on Kirkwood Road to Argonne Drive, west on Argonne Drive, ending at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road.