Two Webster Groves residents are holding book signings on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5, at Grafica Gallery, 7884 Big Bend Blvd.
The events feature Patrick Murphy, author of “Candy Men: The Story Of Switzer’s Licorice,” which details the story of the still-operational candy company. Also featured is Marilynne Bradley, watercolor artist of “St. Louis In Watercolor,” a picture book immortalizing the scenes and culture of St. Louis.
Murphy and Bradley will sign books from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; events are free and open to the public.