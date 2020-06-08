For the first time in 102 years, The Muny stage will remain empty this summer. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, The Muny announced June 8 that the outdoor theater's 2020 lineup has been moved to 2021.
Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with more information regarding their options and next steps.
“This is a historic first, and hopefully last, for our beloved theatre,” said Muny Board Chair, Louis A. Cella. “Every member of the organization was hopeful and working on every possible option up until the moment we had to make this difficult decision. The sad reality is that there is simply no way to overcome the obstacles this pandemic has presented while ensuring the safety of our audience, staff, artists and community.”
In lieu of the originally announced 2020 season lineup, a complete schedule of virtual alternative programming will be announced soon. This lineup will include digital broadcasts of past Muny Magic at The Sheldon performances, and a new series featuring Muny friends and family from around the world.
Beginning June 15, the originally scheduled season opening date, The Muny will – for five consecutive Mondays – broadcast five installments of their off-season cabaret Muny Magic at The Sheldon. Starting with Beth Leavel’s series premiere performance from 2015, the entire lineup will be announced soon. Additionally, beginning July 20, The Muny will produce special online performances with more information to come at a later date.
“We hope this virtual alternative programming will showcase how even when our audience isn’t in our seats, they are in our hearts,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson.
Walk-up box office service has been suspended. Box office staff can be reached via email at boxoffice@muny.org.
To stay connected virtually, follow The Muny on social media including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org