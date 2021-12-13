Munir Prince has been named the new head football coach for the Webster Groves High School Statesmen.
Prince, who served as the team’s interim coach since Matt Buha’s sudden resignation last month, is in his second year as the assistant athletic director at Webster Groves High School.
Prince will remain as the assistant athletic director and said he’s looking forward to stepping into his new role with the Statesmen.
“I’m humbled and honored to be the next head coach for Webster Groves High School,” he said. “The game of football has the ability to not only teach life lessons, but bring together entire communities.”
Prince had coaching experience at the University of Missouri, Missouri State, Pittsburg State University and Drake before coming to Webster Groves High School in 2020. During his playing career as a defensive back for the University of Missouri, Prince was a part of multiple Big 12 North Division championship teams and several bowls. He started his collegiate playing career at Notre Dame.
Webster Groves High School Athletic Director Jerry Collins said Prince’s background will serve the Statesmen well.
“Coach Prince is a natural leader and has earned the respect of our players and his fellow coaches,” Collins said. “He has an extensive background playing and coaching football at a high level, and I am confident that he will be successful in our program.”
The Webster Groves High School football team has struggled the past two seasons. The Statesmen were winless this season and had a 0-3 record during the abbreviated season in 2020 due to COVID-19, making Buha’s record at Webster 0-12.
Buha, who was hired in February 2020 to replace longtime head coach Cliff Ice, resigned from his coaching duties on Nov. 4. He has also resigned his physical education teaching position at the end of the year, but will continue to teach through the remainder of the school year.
Buha told the Times he resigned because of a “number of administrative directives” that were placed on the football program earlier this season, but he declined to elaborate.
Prince, who coached the Statesmen in this year’s Turkey Day game, is hopeful about Webster’s future.
“Our team is very resilient,” he said. “They have been through a lot this year on and off the field, and there have been a lot of changes they’ve had to experience. They have stayed the course. They have kept on fighting and kept on working hard and never gave up.
“We have an opportunity to shape the future of our program’s student-athletes and I’m excited to give our players, community and high school everything I have to consistently compete at a high level,” he added.