St. Louis Symphony Orchestra begins its fall festivities with a free evening concert under the stars at Forest Park on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
Bring a picnic blanket to Art Hill and enjoy offerings from local food trucks, a stunning fireworks show and free live music from beloved movie themes to exciting classical tunes, performed by SLSO.
The 2023-2024 season formally opens Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street. This pure magic opener includes world leading violin soloist Hilary Hahn, returning to SLSO after 21 years by popular demand.
On Sept. 26 at 7 p.m., head to the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, 36 Millstone Campus Drive, to discover stories of composers who were influenced by the Holocaust in “Holocaust Composer Stories: Pavel Hass.” This event is free, but RSVPs are requested.
American pianist Jonathan Biss plays “Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto” at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Sept. 29 and 30. Performances will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Join SLSO for a spine-chilling experience and revisit one of Tim Burton’s most adored films with “The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert,” on Friday, Oct 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at Stifel Theatre. Feel the thrill as the film unfolds on the big screen with a score brought to life by SLSO.
For tickets, more information or a complete schedule of upcoming events, visit slso.org.