Motorists traveling on Manchester Road will have an easier time getting through Brentwood and Maplewood now that crews have reopened most of Manchester Road on both sides of Hanley Road near the Black Creek bridge.
Earlier this week MoDOT crews reopened both westbound lanes, one eastbound through lane and the eastbound left turn lane.
The lanes have been closed since MoDOT began work to replace the Black Creek bridge in June. The four-month closure affected businesses on both sides of the bridge. Many businesses saw fewer customers, and some reduced their hours.
The remaining eastbound through lane, the eastbound right turn lane and sidewalk will not open until more work is completed. MoDOT expects that will happen in about a month.