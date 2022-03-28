Two three-year terms and a single one-year term on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education are up for grabs this election cycle. Candidates for the three-year term are, in ballot order: Justin Hauke, Brian Middendorf, Alex Kahn, Allen Todd and Robert (Bob) E. Dorries, Jr. Candidates for the one-year term are Tara Scheer, Barbara Strang and Courtney Schaefer.
All candidates attended a candidate forum at the Hawken House on Wednesday, March 16. The forum was moderated by the Jefferson Township GOP Club. Another forum, moderated by the League of Women Voters, is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave. The forum will also be live-streamed.
Justin Hauke
A resident of Webster Groves for over 10 years, Justin Hauke is a single father of two daughters at Clark Elementary School. He formerly served as the treasurer and president of the Webster Groves Public Library, and currently serves as a board-appointed member of the Webster Groves School District’s Finance Advisory Committee. For the past 15 years, he has served as vice president at Robert W. Baird & Co., working with public company boards to improve transparency, accountability and public communication.
As a candidate for school board, his priorities are improving test scores and district rankings, closing racial achievement gaps, uniting the community and improving staff retention.
“We can do better,” said Hauke. “As a concerned single parent of children enrolled in the district, I want to be part of the solution to restore educational excellence to the Webster Groves School District and stop the slide.”
At the March 16 candidate forum, candidates were asked about their thoughts on Critical Race Theory, and if they would support legislation to ban it from being taught in classrooms. Hauke said while he is opposed to teaching Critical Race Theory, he is also opposed to “having policies that resemble it in all but name” such as the district’s current anti-bias policy in which anyone can anonymously report a teacher or student following an incident of bias.
Brian Middendorf
Brian Middendorf lives in Warson Woods. In the fall, his four children will be enrolled in three different Webster schools. A St. Louis native, Middendorf joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school, in which he served for four years. Middendorf works for a supply chain services distribution company, where he specializes in sales, marketing, e-commerce, business development and management.
Middendorf’s platform includes strengthening school communication, increasing transparency for parents and focusing on core subjects and skills in the classroom.
“As a father of four, I’m concerned about the direction we’re heading. We need to focus on setting our students up for success by ensuring a challenging and well-rounded curriculum,” he said. “I will always listen to what matters to you regarding your children’s education. I would be honored to serve the Webster Groves community.”
Middendorf said he was concerned that children are learning “social justice” in classes other than social studies.
“In math class, I was just trying to figure out what time the train got to the station. I didn’t have to look at graphs and think about how other kids didn’t feel included or loved or connected,” he said. “I’m OK with hard history. I just don’t think political and social viewpoints belong in every single class. There’s only so many minutes in the day, and I don’t want my kids thinking about that every minute.”
Middendorf said there is “some debate” as to whether Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools.
“If we’re not teaching CRT and there’s nothing to hide, let’s put all the curriculum online so parents can see what’s going on in the classroom,” he said.
Alex Kahn
Incumbent Alex Kahn is finishing up his first three-year term on the Webster Groves School Board, through which he served on the Strategic Planning Committee, Equity in Action Committee, Special School District Governance Board, Staff and Administration Committee, and the Legislative Advocacy Committee. Prior to his service on the board, Kahn helped create and served on the Peter and Paul Community Services Junior Board, which helps those facing homelessness. He is father to a second grader at Edgar Road Elementary School. He works at Nestle Purina in a sales and marketing role.
Kahn is seeking reelection to bring together the presently divisive school community and continue Webster’s legacy of academic excellence.
“I seek to understand. I recognize that I’m a public servant for all of Webster Groves,” he said. “I’m here to serve you. I’m looking to understand every side of an issue.”
On history in the classroom, Kahn said it’s important to teach history as it happened and let students develop their own opinions. He said Critical Race Theory is not being taught in school classrooms. He added that he does not support Missouri House Bill 1634, which would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in the classroom, because there are too many other restrictions in the bill.
“We (the board) passed a new social studies curriculum and it’s not teaching kids to be ashamed of the colors of their skin. It’s about teaching history,” Kahn said. “We don’t want to teach anyone to be ashamed of who they are.”
Allen Todd
Also an incumbent, Allen Todd lives in Webster Groves with his two children who attend Bristol Elementary School. Prior to his election to the school board in 2020, he served as chair of the district’s Finance Advisory Committee, a member of the Legislative Advocacy Committee, and spent two years as president of the Parent Teacher Organization at the Walter Ambrose Family Center. He also serves on the board of directors of Non-Profit Missouri as the secretary/treasurer. He is the director of partnerships and initiatives for Health Literacy Media and has spent more than 20 years working in non-profit, governmental and public policy settings.
His platform includes creating a culture that allows every student to achieve their highest potential and prepare for the future.
“We must come in without an agenda and with an open mind. The children must be in the center of everything we do,” he said. “I believe a high-quality public education is a foundation of society and something we must continue to protect. That’s our most important function. I will continue to fight every day for the best interest of all of our students.”
Todd said that while the political viewpoints of board members should not be dictated in the classroom, students should be presented with multiple viewpoints to learn critical thinking skills.
On the topic of Critical Race Theory, Todd said the subject is not being taught in classrooms, nor should it be. He does not support Missouri House Bill 1634 because he believes it to be too restrictive.
“As it’s drafted, it’s not just CRT. It’s very, very broad. It bans things including books for kids in school libraries and other sorts of programs,” said Todd.
Robert (Bob) E. Dorries, Jr.
A resident of Webster Groves, Bob Dorries is the band director and performing arts department chairperson at McKinley Classical Leadership Academy High School and Middle School in the St. Louis Public School District. He is a member of the American Federation of Teachers Union, St. Louis — Local 420, where for the past six years he has served as the McKinley building steward. He is also serving a three-year term as regional vice president on the Missouri American Federation of Teachers Executive Board. He formerly served a two-year term as an alderman for the city of Moline Acres, and previously worked at both Avery and Clark elementary schools in the Webster Groves School District as a site manager. Two of his step-children are district graduates.
Though he has no children in the district, Dorries said he would bring a unique set of skills and viewpoints to the current school board. His priorities are increased transparency and financial responsibility.
“We must regain our focus both educationally and financially in order to provide the best possible educational outcomes for all of our students and at the same time make sure that, financially, we are able to live within our means,” he said. “As a product of public education, I truly believe in the public education system and that, while we may have our differences from time to time, in the end we are always better together.”
Dorries said the political views of teachers, administrators and board members have no place in the classroom.
“I don’t worry about politics in the classroom and I try to avoid it,” he said. “I would never tell my kids to think one way or another. We are supposed to teach content and get them ready for their lives after school.”
On the topic of Critical Race Theory, Dorries said he doesn’t believe it’s being taught in schools, and that he would not support Missouri legislators getting involved in school curriculum.
Tara Scheer
An almost lifelong resident of Webster Groves, Tara Scheer is a graduate of the Webster Groves School District. Her two children attend Hixson Middle School and Bristol Elementary. Her professional background is in strategic planning and market research, most recently at Enterprise Holdings, where she collaborated with executives to develop growth and organizational strategies and develop innovative solutions. In 2020, she left her career to support her children’s virtual learning. She continues to serve as a room parent and participates on several Parent Teacher Organization committees, as well as other parent groups within the district.
Her platform includes actively supporting kids, teachers and schools, and using her professional skills to help the district as it embarks on the strategic planning process.
“I believe listening is the foundation of a strong strategy,” she said. “I’m committed to expanding those conversations going forward and to ensuring we work towards positive, community-centered solutions.”
Scheer said she believes classroom curriculum should be crafted by teachers and experts.
“However, I do believe our children need to hear different viewpoints so they can learn critical thinking skills,” said Scheer.
Scheer said she has heard many different definitions of what Critical Race Theory is, and that she would not support banning any curriculum without input from educators.
“But I do understand that parents are concerned and that’s what we need to focus on — what parents are concerned about,” she said.
Barbara Strang
Barbara Strang, a 22-year resident of Webster Groves, has an adult daughter who attended school in the district. A former elementary and secondary school teacher, Strang is currently a teacher of adult professionals. She is a project management professional and process improvement engineer, having served as a board member for the St. Louis chapter of the Project Management Institute, where she managed projects for six different industries including education, finance and telecommunications. She specializes in team building, conflict resolution and leading diverse teams. She has directed, acted and served as a board member for the Theater Guild of Webster Groves, and volunteers at the Animal Protective Association.
Her platform is reversing the slide of test scores and district rankings, increasing district transparency, and ensuring students receive a five-star education.
“As an educator, certified Missouri teacher, resident of Webster Groves, and experienced classroom instructor and board member, I promise to work hard to reverse the slide by providing all of our students with a world-class education,” she said.
Regarding Critical Race Theory, Strang said the multi-faceted term is difficult to define, and that she can’t be sure it isn’t being taught in schools.
“It’s the oppressed versus the oppressor. It’s taking apart a basic family structure. It’s things like ‘You have a truth’ and ‘I have a truth.’ There’s not one truth,” she said. “I am not for it. I would not want it in the schools.”
On the topic of history, Strang said she supports objective teaching with an emphasis on critical thinking skills rather than personal politics.
“I don’t want to teach the children what to think. I want to teach them how to think,” said Strang. “We need hard history taught. We need the reality of it — what happened and how it happened.”
Courtney Schaefer
Courtney Schaefer lives in Webster Groves, where members of her family have attended school in the district for over 100 years. She is a licensed clinical social worker. Her private practice, Family & Play, LLC, sees children, youth and families.
She was formerly a Special School District social worker for the Jennings School District for over six years. She boasts over 30 years of experience working in and around public schools, including a brief time as a substitute teacher for the Webster Groves School District.
Schaefer is focused on inclusion for those with learning differences and neurodiversity, mental health, educational equity and breaking the school-to-prison pipeline.
“The reason I’m doing this is I’ve been working in schools for years as a school social worker and learned how to problem solve tough things,” she said. “I want to take that problem solving back to the district.”
Schaefer said data shows Critical Race Theory is not commonly taught in schools and that she would prefer to focus on supporting schools rather than costly legislation.
She added that the input of parents is critical to the district.
“They should feel connected in many ways and if we’re struggling with that, we need to figure it out,” she said.