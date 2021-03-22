One of Metro Theatre Company’s first and most popular streams since the pandemic began is back by popular demand for a limited time.
“And In This Corner: Cassius Clay” is the story of the young man who would become Muhammad Ali.
“The archival stream of our beloved 2016 production of Idris Goodwin’s brilliant play was one of the first streaming events we offered after COVID hit last year,” said Metro Theatre Company’s Managing Director Joe Gfaller. “We’re excited to be able to bring it back now by popular demand, so that families from anywhere in the world can enjoy it again or for the very first time.”
From his relationship with a white police officer who introduced him to boxing as a kid to his gold medal-winning performance in the 1960 Rome Olympics, Clay holds onto the faith that his potential is unlimited. But it is the friends from his childhood who are becoming Freedom Riders who ultimately challenge him to understand that there is more to life than personal success — that he must use his gifts to work for the good of his community.
Special pay-what-you-can tickets are available March 22 - 25 only. Regular priced tickets will be available March 22 to April 30. Purchase tickets and learn more at www.metroplays.org.