The Des Peres Board of Aldermen recently discussed Metropolitan Sewer District plans to reinstate property taxes dedicated to stormwater improvements in the Deer Creek and Sugar Creek watersheds.
In September 2019, MSD appeared before the board with a proposal for Des Peres to either take part in a 50% grant matched by MSD for city stormwater work or allow MSD’s Board of Directors to prioritize the projects.
At the time, Des Peres decided to leave the decision in MSD’s hands.
“Now, they want to know how we want the money spent,” Des Peres Public Works Director Steve Meyer said during a recent meeting. “We are recommending that the city reserve its allocation and let the money build up for a couple of years and encourage MSD to pick a project off their list.”
Meyer said he would make a list of the city’s current concerns, such as stormwater, to submit to MSD.
“A couple of years down the line, once the funds accumulate, we will ask them to do that project,” he said. “Some are not feasible, such as raising Old Dougherty Ferry Road for $1.5 million, as the money will never accumulate enough to fund that project.”
The board unanimously passed a resolution reserving the city’s allocation for this fiscal year for a project to be selected after the city has sufficient funding for improvements in the watersheds. The project needs to be identified by Dec. 31, 2021.