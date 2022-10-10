St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District’s Executive Director and CEO Brian Hoelscher told Webster Groves city officials Tuesday that the way to mitigate the impact of floods is to remove properties located in floodplains.
Detailing rainfall levels in the region from July and August qualifying as 100-year and 500-year events, Hoelscher said that MSD’s ongoing infrastructure improvements are successful in managing moderately heavy storms, but flood mitigation strategies should include buyouts.
“In the past we’ve tried to engineer our way out of things, but you’re going to see a big emphasis on simply buying people out of places they shouldn’t be. It’s going to be the only solid solution,” Hoelscher said.
In the aftermath of July’s historic floods, Webster Groves city council members invited MSD to present its stormwater plan and discuss what projects are underway to mitigate flooding in the future.
To manage the impact of stormwater in floodplains, Hoelscher said district-wide funding for stormwater flooding and erosion control is needed — funding MSD does not have, but hopes to gain through voter support.
MSD is concentrating its efforts on a ballot measure in April 2024 that would cost the average residential property owner about $25 a year and generate about $30 million annually for flood mitigation. The measure was rejected by voters in 2019.
“With the recent storms, a lot more people are awake to the idea that there’s a problem,” Hoelscher said. “There are folks who got flooded this time who never got flooded before, so in general our plan is to keep everyone’s memory on this for the next 18 months so we can have a good election.”
For the July 2022 flooding events alone, MSD expects to pay out $10 million in backup claims. But Hoelscher said that does not solve the long term issue.
“Engineering has a place at some point — it’s after you get everybody out of the floodplain,” he said.
Meanwhile, Webster Groves officials are waiting for a response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the city’s notice of interest regarding buyouts of flood-damaged homes in Webster. If it moves forward, the buyout process involves the city paying fair market value for property and structures, as well as paying for demolition and closing costs.
Six homes and one commercial building in Webster Groves were substantially damaged (50% or more) by July’s historic flooding. The properties are located on North Forest Avenue, East Pacific Avenue and Kuhlman Lane. All of the owners have requested buyouts, and an additional five homeowners from properties designated as not substantially damaged have also requested buyouts.
The city’s cost to acquire homes, according to the current information provided by the State Emergency Management Agency, is roughly $535,000 for substantially damaged homes. The cost to acquire all homes currently requesting buyouts is estimated to be $1.1 million.
If approved by the state and federal emergency management agencies, any land acquired in a buyout must remain undeveloped, with a deed restriction to ensure it remains that way.