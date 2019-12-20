Mrs. Edith (Ede) Dorr Hartrich

Hartrich, Edith (Ede) Dorr. Jan. 20, 1926 – Dec. 16, 2019
She was a longtime resident of Des Peres and passed away surrounded by all her children after receiving the Last Rites.
She was the loving wife of the late Eugene (Bud) Hartrich and patient mother to John (Carla), Ellen (Bill) Kahle, Laurie (Pat) Maginn, Chris (Nancy), Gene, Greg (Vickie), Pam (Jim) Ozgowicz, the late Jodi Hartrich, Stephen (Melissa), David, and Lisa (Steve) Marlo. She was also a loving “Mimi” to 19 grandchildren and 16. great-grandchildren.
Mimi grew up in University City (Parkview) attended St. Roch’s and City House High School. She married Bud in 1946 and enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Bud’s passing on Dec. 6, 2000. Mimi especially enjoyed hosting “Happy Hour” each Friday evening to all that could make it; usually three to 10 of her children plus their children and sometimes even the great grandkids along with other friends and relatives. She was most appreciative of the 3-4 olives in her martinis that allowed her to truly enjoy the commotion.
Mimi made a lasting gift of her body to St. Louis University. Memorial visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial mass Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Clements Of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, Missouri.
Donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1310 Papin Street, St. Louis, MO 63103