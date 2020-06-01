Fred Rogers has a well known reflection from his childhood: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"
The Robinson Elementary PTO committee, Robinson Cares, gave this sentiment a human face during the time of our school closures. From the first moments of the school closure, the Robinson community began rallying to help others. Efforts led to a closure-long essential items drive and subsequent distribution days. Since March, the team has helped over 450 Robinson community members. On their last delivery day alone, they delivered 31 Summer Essential Care Packages, helping over 144 members of the Robinson community.
Donations of personal care and cleaning items came from Robinson families and staff, delivered to one of two drop off homes. From there, our Counseling team partnered with the committee and families to make sure needs were met. The team had four different contact-free delivery days.
In a time when we were feeling helpless, this team of parents and staff showed us the meaning of stewardship and taking action. My thanks to the Robinson Cares committee co-chairs, Shannon Ross and Kristi Conroy along with the Robinson Counseling team: Tonya Ampey-Elong, Julie Cohen, Indria Harris and Jessie Pietroburgo. These caring folks have been 100% dedicated to doing "whatever it takes" to help Robinson kids and their families. In addition, delivery drivers Sara Bevins, Ben Cohen, Annette Day, Alicia Spiegel and Veronique Vineyard provided contact free and friendly faces to our families in need.
I am deeply thankful for the work of this team to bring some relief in a time of uncertainty and worry. Mr. Rogers would be proud!
Jennifer Sisul , Principal
Robinson Elementary