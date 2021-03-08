Since we have become “Front Yard People,” we have become really good friends with our neighbor, Mr. Gary. We used to talk to him in passing, but now, whenever we hear his garage door open, my kids all go running: “HELLO MISTER GA-RAY!”
By the time he emerges in his red motorized scooter, he has an audience of three young boys waiting to tell him all about their adventures of the day. They ramble about school, baseball practices and upcoming plans. He can only understand every third word out of their mouth, but he smiles at their excitement, regardless of the missed messages.
Mr. Gary was recently diagnosed with cancer. As a single man with grown children who have moved away, he has been forced to lean on others for help. He retired from the police force years ago, and the independence that once defined him is slowly slipping away. While this is hard to watch, it’s also been a healthy reminder of how much we need other people. He has a friend who drives him to and from hospital appointments, someone who takes out the trash, a neighbor who cooks all of his meals, and he’s even been known to rope the mailman into helping him move things in his backyard.
Other cultures do not operate independently. In fact, the cornerstone of many cultures is community. Conversely, our culture seems to put a greater value on independence and autonomy. We pride ourselves on pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps without needing to ask for help.
I can’t imagine that when Mr. Gary was in the prime of his life he pictured a day when he would feel so helpless. But, as I watch the days unravel and his condition deteriorate, I am reminded that community is not just extraneous —it is actually the lifeline we all need.
My greatest fear is that if we don’t practice asking for help and expressing our needs now, when we get to the end stage of our lives and needing help is no longer optional, our pride will inhibit our experience. We will live in a cloud of shame as we are being cared for by others in what may be our final days.
I urge you to buck against the stigma around needing and asking for help. Somehow we have become conditioned to equate needs with weakness — these are not the same things. We are designed to depend on others, and we need to give ourselves permission to ask for help without feeling ashamed.
What does that look like for you today? I think it looks like saying “yes” when someone offers to help. And the more you offer help to others, the less guilt and shame you’ll feel when you receive it. So offer to help someone else, even when it requires a sacrifice on your part.
Make no mistake though — these are habits not easily broken. Just the other day, I had a nice gentleman ask if I needed help lugging my stroller up a flight of stairs at the park and I instinctively said, “Oh, that’s OK. I’ve got it.”
This is a habit that has been deeply ingrained, and requires a conscious effort to break. But if we work at it now, when we get to the end of our lives or the point when we need help, we’ll be able to look at the people around us and be enamored by their compassion instead of being distracted by our own iniquities.