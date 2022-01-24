I love my mountain bike and ride it everywhere. Castlewood’s trail along the Meramec River up to the miniature railroad is very enjoyable, but the proposal to place a small mountain bike trail in our sacred Kirkwood Park is just wrong.
Currently, many of the people using the trails in the park are senior citizens and kids flying around them on bikes would be detrimental to the peace and safety of seniors.
So, let’s find a better place for a real mountain bike trail. I’ve heard there is a larger area near the ballfields on Marshall Road and an area near Grant’s Trail that would be appropriate for what my four-year-old granddaughter calls the “up/down” park. Let’s work together to make everyone happy. Attend the Kirkwood Park Board meeting via Zoom on Jan. 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. Please help save Kirkwood Park!
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood