A couple weeks ago, I was visiting a friend in a neighborhood near our home on Grant Road when another friend drove up in her family’s golf cart.
A question arose and I asked the friend on the golf cart: “Do you ever drive that on Grant Road?”
My friend laughed and told me that the speed limit is too high on Grant and was surprised when I told her the speed limit is 25 mph in the Webster Groves section of Grant Road, beginning near Watson to just past our house when it lowers to 20 mph on the curvy, hilly section before it changes back to 25 mph as it straightens out just before Big Bend.
People routinely drive up and down Grant Road in Webster Groves going faster than 30 mph. This is easy to understand, as it is a through street like Rock Hill and Elm. Unlike Rock Hill and Elm, though, Grant has only one two-way stop sign on its entire length between Watson and Big Bend. So, people can easily pick up speed.
The point of this letter is to raise awareness. Aside from Big Bend and Laclede Station Road, the vast majority of roads in Webster Groves have a speed limit of 25 mph.
Please consider residents when choosing to speed through neighborhoods and down streets. The reasons for these limits may not be obvious to someone just driving through, but they are there for a reason.
Kathy McIntosh
Webster Groves