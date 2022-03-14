As a former board member, what do I look for when deciding whom to support for Kirkwood’s Board of Education?
I look for someone with a demonstrated commitment to educational issues and to our Kirkwood community. I look for someone knowledgeable about the concerns facing our schools. I look for a consensus builder, not a partisan.
Among this year’s candidates, Judy Moticka stands out as someone who meets all those characteristics. As a former Kirkwood High School teacher and as a parent of Kirkwood graduates, Judy has seen our schools from both perspectives and she understands the collaboration needed between our schools and our community. She has served two terms on Kirkwood’s mayor-appointed Human Rights Commission and has served as a court-appointed special advocate for children in foster care.
When it comes time to make tough decisions, I have no doubt that Judy will put the kids first. Others may say it, but Judy’s bio shows it. Please join me in supporting her at the polls on April 5.
Barney Reinert
Kirkwood