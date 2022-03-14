This past week I watched the Kirkwood School Board candidate forum and I encourage everyone to do the same. You can watch it on the district’s website. The question that stood out to me had to do with books and the policies that are followed to decide what books are used in classrooms and school libraries.
First, let me say that I am a book lover and a big supporter of our local libraries. I recently served on the Kirkwood Public Library Board of Trustees.
I believe we need to be very careful when we, as a community, think we know better than our educators about what materials our entire public school population should learn from. The College Board recently made a statement saying schools that ban certain concepts will lose their AP status. I don’t believe Kirkwood would ever go down this path, but it is important to point out nonetheless. It speaks to the moment we are in.
Kirkwood parents already have the right to decide what their child reads and can be in communication with their child’s teachers and school librarian.
“Parents are their child’s first teachers and they set the values” was a response given by Judy Moticka, and I completely agree with that statement. My family chose to move to Kirkwood because of our excellent teachers and I do not think school board members should stifle them. Based on the answers given at the forum and their experience, I will be voting for Judy Moticka and Mark Boyko on April 5.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood