I sincerely empathize with parents who long to protect and keep their children safe from all the threats our world today poses for them. As a parent, grandparent, great-grandparent and former Kirkwood teacher, I understand our desire to control what our children see, hear and read. I know, though, that we simply cannot insulate our children from all the ills of society in our world where technology and media are all pervasive. The best we can do for our children is to listen to them, help them as they navigate their ever-widening exposure to truth, give them tools to think for themselves and make good decisions in life. In the end, isn't that what true education is all about?
This is why I urge voters to support Judy Moticka and Mark Boyko for the Kirkwood School Board by voting to retain them in the April 5 election.
I believe that these school board members have done, and will continue to do, a good job of ensuring a quality education for all children in our district. I trust them, and the teachers and staff of our Kirkwood public schools, to work in tandem with us in their role of “in loco parentis” to protect the health and well-being of our precious children.
Marie Andel
Kirkwood