Newcomer Judy Moticka and incumbent Mark Boyko have emerged victorious in the race for two seats on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education, according to unofficial election results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
Moticka received the most votes with 5,537 votes or 31.5%. Boyko came in second with 4,890 votes or 27.82%.
The victors beat out Matthew Losse, who came in third with 3,411 votes or 19.4%, and Jeffrey Mintzlaff, who took fourth place with 3,291 votes or 18.72%.
Though the ballot listed seven candidates, three of the candidates — John Chong, Jason Baker and John (David) Sanders — dropped out of the race before election day. The three voided candidates still managed to capture a collective 451 votes — 240 for Chong, 110 for Baker and 101 for Sanders.
Judy Moticka
Moticka is a 31-year resident of Kirkwood. Now retired, Moticka taught high school English for more than a decade, the last six of those at Kirkwood High School. She served two mayor-appointed terms on the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, serving at various points as vice chair, secretary and commissioner.
Moticka said she is committed to ensuring the needs of each child are met, implementing the district’s strategic plan, protecting the integrity of Kirkwood schools and collecting input from community members.
“We are grateful for tonight’s election results and humbled by your overwhelming support,” the Citizens for Judy Moticka said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who came out and voted. Today, our kids won. Now it’s time to get to work.”
Mark Boyko
Incumbent Boyko has served one term on the board of education, and has two children in the district. Boyko has served on the board of directors of non-profit Places for People, and is also the secretary for the Embark Foundation. He works as an attorney.
“I can’t wait to work with Judy Moticka over the next three years. There are great things going on at Kirkwood and I look forward to showing you more during my second term,” said Boyko.