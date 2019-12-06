Justin Mathes’ coaching debut is only against the defending Class 5 Missouri State Boys Basketball champions; that’s all.
Guard-oriented Webster Groves, with only one experienced player returning, faces Columbia Rock Bridge in the 48-hour Norm Stewart Classic Shootout at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
“It will be a tough test,” Mathes said of the season opener. “But you want to be challenged.”
Youthful Webster Groves will then host the 20th annual Webster Classic Dec. 12-14 at Roberts Gymnasium. The eight-team tournament includes a return of St. Louis University, which last played in the event five seasons ago, Staley, coached by former Webster Groves assistant Chris Neff, Lee’s Summit North, Gateway STEM, Confluence, John Burroughs and McCluer. Webster Groves opens against Gateway at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. The semifinals will be at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. The third-place game will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, followed by the championship at 4:30 p.m.
“I’m feeling good about them,” said Mathes, who replaced Jay Blossom, who stepped down after last season. “They’ve been working hard in practice. That’s all you can ask. They have to step up and play new roles.”
Sophomore Matt Enright is the lone player who saw significant varsity time last season. Mathes said the 5-foot-10 point guard has the ability to keep Webster Groves’ winning tradition at that position going.
“He’ll quickly become another typical Webster Groves point guard,” Mathes said. “He’s tough-minded. He’ll do a great job running the team. He’ll be a fan favorite. He has a high basketball IQ. He’ll definitely step up and be a leader.”
Other key players are five senior football players — guards Jacobie Banks, Jerqon Conners and Kameron Yancey and forwards Noah Arinze, a 6-6 240 pounder who is an Oklahoma recruit in football, and 6-5 Greg Birkhead. Junior guard Jack Ellis helped the Statesmen boys soccer squad finish third in the Class 3 state tournament.
Rounding out the roster is senior guard/forwards Quinton Nehring and Justin Jones, junior 6-4 forward Luke Maupin, junior guards Anthony Phiffer, RJ Henderson and Tristen Moore, sophomore guard/forward Ethan Chartrand, sophomore guard Joe Ruzicka and freshman guard CJ Lang.
Mathes said his starting lineup will include four guards and a post player. The starters will be Enright, Banks, Phiffer, Ellis and Maupin.
“We have a lot of tools,” Mathes said. “It’s a matter of finding the puzzle pieces that fit together.”
Because of the lack of size, Mathes said he will run a full-court press in hopes of turning turnovers into points. Also, Webster Groves’ depth will allow Mathes to use this style of play for 32 minutes.
“We’ll be a pain to teams,” Mathes said. “Our emphasis is our pressure defense. That’s been a big focus in practice. Everybody wants to score, but it’s a part of everything we do.”
Keeping up the winning tradition is up to the players, Mathes said.
“As a coach, I can tell them they can continue the tradition, but it’s really up to the guys if they buy into it,” Mathes said. “We just want to get better every day.”