The parking lot behind Moss Field at Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves is now closed for construction on Moss Field improvements.
Construction is expected to begin in September, and the lot will remain closed for parking and through traffic during the construction period.
For drivers who typically cut through the parking lot from Colebrook to get to the Webster Groves Recreation Complex or Aquatic Center, motorists will now need to enter the recreation complex parking lot either through Elm and Ambrose Way or Glendale.