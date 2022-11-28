Join Mosby Building Arts on Saturday, Dec.17, for the annual “Stuff The Truck” charity drive. Mosby will be collecting items for Our Little Haven, which provides a safe environment for victims of abuse, neglect, and mental or behavioral health needs.
Santa Claus will be at the event for photo opportunities.
Mosby is asking that all Santa visitors sign up to arrive during one of the half-hour time slots. Mosby is collecting new toys, clothing and gift cards. Donations can also be made online.
Mosby Building Arts Kirkwood Studio is located at 115 W. Argonne Drive. To sign up for a time slot, visit tinyurl.com/4w2avw63.