Mosby Building Arts recently opened its first studio in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood. Kirkwood is the first of several planned locations in neighborhoods across St. Louis, where residents can drop in to get home renovation advice.
Mosby’s Kirkwood studio is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with plans to expand to weekends and evenings in 2022. Guests can visit at their convenience to gain project inspiration, discuss a renovation, and start a project by setting up an in-home consultation.
Founded in 1947, Mosby is a St. Louis residential remodeling firm that delivers projects with an in-house team of certified designers, licensed architects and skilled craftsmen. The firm’s full-service architecture, design and remodeling services range from interior projects such as bathrooms, kitchens and basements to exterior improvements including outdoor living spaces, siding, roofs and
window/door replacement.
Mosby completed extensive renovations over the last few months to transform the historic building at 115 West Argonne Drive into the new studio. Situated directly across from the Kirkwood Train Station, the 1930s, two-story building once was a grocery and deli called the Kirkwood Pork House.