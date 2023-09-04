Since the age of 8, Virgene Tyrrell has been a self-proclaimed “artrepreneur,” creating and selling handcrafted potholders as a child, purses and belts during her college years, and macramé name bracelets at craft shows throughout her teaching career.
In 1998, Tyrrell began working with glass. That year, she took a stained glass class in Kansas City, but found it to be “too rigid.” After retiring in 2009 and moving to Bemidji, Minnesota, where her first studio was built, she embarked on glass artwork without restrictions.
“I just started playing with little pieces and then it just grew from there,” said Tyrrell of Kirkwood. “I started making pots — just putting glass on a little flower pot.”
Tyrrell finds much of her creative passion in upcycling furniture and decor, bedazzling them with glass pieces.
“I picture things. I go to a thrift shop and go, ‘Ah, I should buy that and mosaic it,’” she said. “I just picture everything with mosaic on it.”
Tyrrell makes lazy Susans, and tables and wall/window hangings out of her home studio in Kirkwood. She has also done commission work — mosaic pet portraits.
“I could be in that studio 10 hours a day, and I wouldn’t even notice the day went by. I love it so much,” she said.
Tyrrell’s daughter Alexa Kojima said it’s been incredible to watch her mother’s artwork grow.
“She would start with pots, mainly working with tiles and bigger pieces of glass, and it’s gotten really intricate over time,” Kojima said. “And the creativity, taking things from her photographs.”
Another forte of Tyrrell’s is snapping her own images to recreate in glass.
“I just love getting a photograph and then kind of arranging my mosaic around that,” Tyrrell said. “I really do prefer that because then it feels like mine. It’s fun to get to find a photo that is special to you and has meaning.”
In 2013, Tyrrell was awarded the Emerging Artist Grant from the Region 2 Arts Council in Bemidji, Minnesota. She used the prize money to travel to Tyler, Texas, where she spent two days with fellow mosaic artist Cassie Edmonds, who said she enjoyed working with Tyrrell.
“For me, it was two days of a couple of peers sitting together and sharing their knowledge — what works for me, what works for her, ‘Have you tried this?’ ‘No, have you tried this?’ We shared a lot of our own experience with each other,” Edmonds said.
According to Edmonds, Tyrrell had reached out to her on Facebook, explaining the grant and expressing her intentions to travel and learn from a fellow up-and-coming artist, asking if she was open to that.
“My work got shared a lot through the mosaic community,” Edmonds said. “I had a lot of people message me and congratulate me and would ask questions, and she was the one that said, ‘Hey, can I come hang out with you for a couple days?’ It showed me a commitment to her art that she would reach out and ask a stranger.”
Tyrrell has always been dedicated to art, utilizing her self-taught artistic talents over the course of her 32 years of teaching and doing outreach for visually impaired children with the state of Kansas. Through the 1980s and ’90s, she supplemented her income by crafting name bracelets at craft shows. Tyrrell said she could have a bracelet done in eight minutes.
“I don’t even know how many things I’ve made over the years — and sold,” she said. “But I was doing the same thing over and over and over.”
Daughter Kojima said she and her brothers frequently accompanied their mom to craft shows growing up, helping organize materials.
“I would put beads in a little tin cup for name bracelets and get them ready for it, and she would just be busy making name bracelets the whole time. It was fun,” Kojima said. “My brothers would drill holes in Christmas lights and she would make necklaces out of them, so we were all involved. And then to watch that go from craft shows to these art shows, it’s pretty amazing.”
Several of Tyrell’s sun mosiacs have even been featured on the CBS News Sunday Morning Show, which regularly highlights sun artwork from artists around the country.
“I was in an art show in Minnesota and a guy came and he said, ‘You should send that into the Sunday Morning show and see if they’ll use it.’ And so I did,” she said. “And that particular piece has, I think, has been on three or four times, and then I’ve had several other pieces on. And they get thousands of entries.”
Locally, Tyrrell’s work has appeared in several galleries including the Green Door Art Gallery, Lillian Yahn Gallery, Missouri Artists on Main, Stone Soup Galleries, Crossroads Art Council and more. Prior to moving to Kirkwood in 2019, her pieces were featured in shows and galleries in Texas and Minnesota for over a decade.
Tyrrell’s work will be shown in two September shows: Schlafly Art Outside in Maplewood Sept. 8-10, and the MOSAICS Art Show in St. Charles Sept. 15-17.
Many of Tyrrell’s pieces can be viewed on her Instagram, Etsy, Facebook or website under the name MosaicsbyVirgene.
Kate McCracken graduated from Webster University in May 2023. She is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.