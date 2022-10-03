My name is Claude Thomas Schaefer, and I am a BSA Scout from Troop 303 in Webster Groves, Missouri. I wrote Senator Blunt a letter in July regarding gun violence. Here’s some of what I said that I want to share with my community:
“Gun violence is an issue that affects me, my family and my community because it is increasing every year and killing thousands of our fellow citizens. I believe that this issue is important because guns are making us unsafe in everyday places like grocery stores and schools. I want to feel safe without carrying a gun, and no one my age (13) should have to.”
I am thankful for Senator Blunt’s work supporting the Safer Communities Act, but there is more work to be done.
Claude Thomas Schaefer
Webster Groves