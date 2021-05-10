Women are increasingly becoming the primary breadwinners in their homes.
In 2018, Prudential surveyed more than 3,000 Americans between the ages of 25 and 70 for its “Financial Wellness Census.” The survey indicated that 54% of women are the primary breadwinners in their family, while 30% are married breadwinners who are producing more than half of their household income.
This represents a long-running trend that indicates women’s earnings and economic contributions to their families are of growing importance.
It can be empowering to be a sole or primary earner. However, this role also may place extra pressure on women who also want to be ideal mothers. There are several ways to address and cope with feelings that arise from an increase in female breadwinners.
• Stay open-minded. Couples need not fall into dated ways of thinking regarding gender roles. If they adjust their roles accordingly and continue to adapt, things can work out fine.
• Divide tasks evenly. Evenly divvy up tasks around the house so that neither partner feels as if they are doing more than the other.
• Share financial goals. Even if one person is bringing in more money, the overall household should be the main priority. That means that all adults have an equal say in financial goals, regardless of who earns the most money.