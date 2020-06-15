More than 1,500 Webster Groves community members and Webster Groves School District teachers, students, administrators, parents and families came together on Sunday, June 14, to show that Black Lives Matter and March For Change.
Specifically, march organizers called policy changes within the school district that will lead to positive, lasting changes for black students, teachers, staff and families in Webster Groves schools and the community.
After hearing remarks from Webster Groves School District students, teachers, alumni and activists at Ivory Crockett Park, the crowd marched to Webster Groves City Hall and then to the Webster Groves School District Central Office on Lockwood Avenue, pausing at both places for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd’s life.
Since Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota on May 25, people around the country have gathered to protest police brutality against African Americans, show that Black Lives Matter and push for change.
In predominantly white Webster Groves, both black and white people are showing up and demanding change — not just across the country, but in their own community and schools.
“This is about broad changes in the Webster Groves community and as a district,” said Deidre Townsend, a black Webster Groves School District employee who helped organize the March For Change. “As a community, people like to say that Webster Groves is progressive and is a great place to raise a family, but if you drive around there are parts of Webster where you cannot see any black people, and then parts of Webster where you see all the black people.”
Townsend, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1992, has been a social worker in the district for the past five years and has two children who attend school in the district, said that impacts black teachers and staff in the district.
“We wonder if parents are looking at us as less qualified or less educated,” she said. “I wonder if parents know that I’m as passionate about their child as mine.”
Townsend said the Webster Groves School District needs to do more to not only recruit, but retain, a diverse staff. She said the district also needs to adopt policies that address racial biases across the board, as well as policies related to acts of racism. There also needs to be more professional development for staff in regard to racial biases. She said curriculum changes are also necessary so the true stories of history are told.
Students, parents and teachers within the district have long demanded change in regards to the way incidents of racism are handled, pressing for harsher consequences against offenders.
“There needs to be a clear message from central office that’s across the board at all schools so everyone is hearing the same message — that there is zero tolerance for racism in the Webster Groves School District — and if you don’t follow the policy, what then?” Townsend said. “There needs to be clear expectations and then consequences, because right now that’s not defined.”
Rock Hill resident and parent Tenika Warren, a Webster Groves High School class of 2000 graduate who now has three children of her own who attend school in the district, agreed.
“The consequences (when a racist incident happens) need to be tougher,” she said. “Kids need to know what will happen if they do something racist. A conversation is not enough. They need to know this is a serious offense, and that there will be serious consequences.”
Webster Groves High School student Ezra Park, who spoke to the crowd prior to the march, echoed that sentiment, citing a recent incident of a student posting racial slurs on social media just days before the march.
“When (racial) issues arise, we have very few options,” said Park, who will be a senior at WGHS in the fall. “I have two younger brothers at Webster, and I do not want them to have the same experience I’ve had. There is a drastic need for change in the district and the community. I’m encouraged to see so many of you here who want the same change.”
Park encouraged Webster Groves community members to stop arguing over petty issues and get involved in real change.
“Webster Groves residents often argue more about unlocked car doors and their trash cans than anything else — get passionate about this,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
“My Actions Must Drown Out My Words”
Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson followed Park’s remarks, vowing that the district can and must do better by its black students and staff.
“The community owes it to you and your brothers and every black person to do better,” Simpson said, addressing Park and the crowd. “Black Lives Matter. I recognize that my actions must drown out my words. It’s up to all of us and we need to act with urgency and purpose.”
Teressa Kindle, a fourth grade teacher at Edgar Road Elementary School who spoke on behalf of black staff in the Webster Groves School District, asked district leaders to be intentional about change every day.
“We have done the work — and then some. We need you to do the work, too,” she said, adding that black people often have to work twice as hard to be seen, heard and believed. “Now is the time for us to see you do the work — and then some. Be intentional every single day, and commit to specific, actionable change for your black staff and students. It will be hard. You may cry in your car, and you may have to work twice as hard to seem believable, but it is worth it.”
Kindle shared anecdotes about the difficult experience she had when she began teaching at Edgar Road Elementary School.
“My first year was so hard,” she said, fighting back tears. “It was an exhausting and lonely time. Luckily, another black teacher saw that I was not OK and helped me.”
Kindle wants more of that for other black staff members in the district, which is why she decided to speak at the march despite her hesitations.
“I was hesitant to do this work because it has often felt like being on a treadmill — doing a lot of work, but not going anywhere,” she said. “But I see a group of amazing warriors here, standing united. We must stand firmly as we advocate for the lives of black community members and the lives of black staff members as we work to dismantle an educational system that is paved with racial biases. We must get off the treadmill of conversation and take action.”
Fellow teachers and district administrators backed Kindle.
“It’s time to get off the treadmill and act,” said Betsy Moppert, assistant principal at Edgar Road Elementary School who was among those who helped organize the march. “Every racist act needs to be followed up with an anti-racist act.”
Edgar Road Principal Julie Wuch added: “Too often we have maintained the status quo — we must disrupt the patterns of inequity, and we need to back up today by our actions.”
District social worker Townsend said even though Webster has a long way to go, she’s encouraged by the work the district has started.
“I feel like we are behind the ball, but I also I feel like we are going forward,” she said. “I’m excited about the steps that are already taking place behind the scenes, and I’m excited about the commitment to change and be better — and to act.”
Townsend said she feels more supported already thanks to the community and district showing of support.
“In some cases I’m already supported, but do I feel like I can be my true authentic self (at work)? No. But now, with all of these marches and show of support, I’m going to be,” she said.
“I Have Hope”
Marty K. Casey, a Webster Groves High School class of 1989 graduate and actress-turned-activist, encouraged others to speak their truth and work hard for change well beyond the march.
“Today is wonderful, but this is just the beginning. We have to do the maintenance,” said Casey, who is the founder and artistic director of the Show Me Arts Academy. she is also the first woman in the United States to be an ambassador for Peace to the United Nations.
“Right now there are a lot of smiles behind the masks, but eventually you have to take off the mask and do the work that comes next,” she added.
Casey shared her truth with the crowd. That truth included growing up with an alcoholic father who was abusive to her mother and her own experience enduring racism at a different school district. Casey was expelled from that district after an incident in which a white teacher stepped on her hands. She then transferred to Webster Groves High School, determined to graduate.
“I took all that trauma into school with me, and I never had a teacher that cared enough to ask me what was wrong until I got to Webster Groves High School,” she said, noting that teacher was white. “She didn’t look like me, but she didn’t judge me. She saw past my skin color and past my story, and she encouraged me. We need to see past these stories and work to change policies that are fitting to everyone.”
Casey then asked everyone in the crowd to move next to someone who didn’t look like them.
“We have to share the space, share our hearts and most of all, share the love,” she said. “I have hope that things are going to change in my community, in the nation and the world.”
WGHS alumna and parent Warren, who has three sons and a daughter, said even though she constantly worries about her children and the racism they will likely experience, she also remains hopeful.
“I feel like change is coming,” she said. “I feel like this is really the year. We have to remain hopeful and positive — and keep doing this.”
Webster Groves resident Bill Fogarty, who is a member of the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition, attended Sunday’s march not just to show personal support for the cause, but to help with the voter registration drive during the gathering at Ivory Crockett Park.
He said he’s hopeful that these gatherings and marches happening all over the country will add up to real, tangible change.
“This is at least a very minimal attempt to contribute to fixing what’s broken ... which is just about everything,” he said. “The real test comes in November, which is why it’s so important for everyone to get registered to vote. I’m hopeful that with the groundswell across the country, that a bunch of little drops all over will help raise the tide.”
When the crowd arrived at the Webster Groves School District Central Office, Webster Groves School Board Member Kita Quinn outlined a list of demands and policy changes for black children in the district, including:
- "We will enact a no tolerance anti-racism policy. We will back up the words of our Diversity and Equity Resolution with actions that require accountability, that will not accept excuses. Diversity and equity will become actionable steps, not remain the buzz word of the day."
- "We will reform our discipline practices so that all children are treated as children, not as problems. Children who need to be understood, to be taught and guided. Not broken and conformed."
- "We will scrape the whitewash off of our history books so that every one of us can learn how and why every one of us matter. We will all learn how discriminatory policies are hurtful and unjust, so that our kids will learn how to create policy that builds and uplifts with empathy, not control."
- "We will not allow the excuse of tradition to smother the fresh new ideas and innovations of our teachers. We will not allow the phrase, 'That's the way we've always done it,' to continue to choke the possibilities of our students."
- "We will create safe spaces within our schools where our children can commune, where they can learn and celebrate their various cultures, and where they can express themselves without judgment, guilt, or fear of retaliation."
- "We will provide opportunities for all children to discover new places and to try new things. We will mentor them, and we will teach them not only how to spread their wings but where they could possibly fly. We will not leave them in the cocoon of discouragement."
"'Every child every day" is not only the motto of the Webster Groves School District, it is the responsibility of the Webster Groves School District," Quinn said. "We demand that the portrait of our graduates reflect the high quality, diverse, innovative and inclusive education that they will receive within our school walls. We will do it every day for every child."
March For Change organizers are determined to keep the momentum going with a March For Change weekly challenge for the community, and said details will be forthcoming. For more photos from the March For Change on Sunday, June 14, view our photo gallery here.
More Signs Of Support
In addition to the March For Change, Webster Groves residents have been showing up to support change at other recent events.
More than 400 people lined both sides of Elm Avenue from Lockwood to Glendale with signs in support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday, June 13. Participants were asked to write “9 Minutes” in red letters on the back of their sign to display during nine minutes of silence that was observed in honor of George Floyd’s life.
“There were many tears during the nine minutes of kneeling,” said Angelica Taylor, who helped organize Saturday’s event. “There were many black people that drove by and thanked us for supporting them. First-time protesters were asking where and when for the next protest, march, etc., and veteran protesters were handing out information and suggestions.”
Last weekend, hundreds of community members came together in Blackburn Park in Webster Groves to attend a youth-led rally for change. Rosa Parks, a Webster Groves High School 2019 graduate, who helped organize that event, said she’s encouraged to see the community coming together in these ways, but marches and demonstrations are not enough.
“I hope everyone continues to come together and pushes school administrators and city council members to create radical change,” Parks said. “I am worried that people may post photos of themselves protesting and then decide they have done enough activism for the month, which happens all the time.”
Peace United Church of Christ in Webster Groves held its first demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter on Friday, June 12. Members of the church plan to hold these vigils every Friday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. until there’s a change.
More Work To Do
For all of the unity and solidarity that’s happening, there are racist undertones and outward racist acts happening in Webster Groves.
Last week, a large Black Lives Matter banner on the campus of Webster University was stolen, and several signs teenagers had posted around the community were also torn down.
Some Black Lives Matter signs have been met with other signs stapled on top of them. Such was the case for Webster Groves resident Derek Bretz, who has a Black Lives Matter sign in front of his house on South Elm.
“My family decided to post a Black Lives Matter sign in our yard last week to show support for this important cause,” he said. “We’ve been trying to really open our minds and listen and learn and make personal changes to help do what we can to contribute to helping in whatever ways we can. Today I found this stapled to our sign.”
The piece of paper stapled to the sign was that of an article with statistics that challenged the number of crimes committed by white police officers against black men.
"These statistics were seven years old and completely irrelevant to what Black Lives Matter means to us," Bretz said. "There have been some great things happening in our community over the last few weeks showing support for this movement and it was very disappointing to find that someone would do this in the middle of the night, on our private property, and without so much as an opportunity for us to even reply."
Bretz posted about the incident in Webster Groves community groups on social media, inviting whoever did this to send him a message to have an open, civil discourse about it.
“I’m actually a data analyst by profession and have some statistics I can share as well that are pretty terrifying,” he said. “I’m not looking to get anyone in trouble or start a Facebook war. Just some civil discourse. If you are willing, please shoot me a direct message.”
Although no one has come forward, Bretz has received plenty of comments in support of his sign, and his approach to the incident. That it happened is proof that the work needs to keep being done, Bretz said.
"Things like this won’t dissuade us from continuing to show support, but rather demonstrate why there is a need to be supporting the cause in the first place," he said.