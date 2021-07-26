The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen on July 20 discussed new regulations for keeping bees. The board is expected to give first reading to the bill at its next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Regulations being discussed include that beekeeping be limited to residents only. No more than three hives would be allowed per lot, and bees can’t be located in the front yard. Bees must be kept at least 10 feet from any property line. Bee owners must put in a “flyway” barrier — a wall or fence to force bees up and over the barrier when coming out of the hive.
“That’s so the bees are less likely to interact with people because they’re flying at a higher height,” said City Administrator Jennifer Yackley.
The board discussed having bee owners notify neighboring property owners when submitting an application for a permit to keep bees.
Earlier in July, the board requested that a resident make changes in regard to bees being kept on the citizen’s property. The request came after neighbors complained about being buzzed by the bees. The board decided the bee hive at 1105 Gilbert Ave. should be moved to a different part of the yard so that the opening of the hive pointed away from neighbors.
Indoor Storage Facility
In other business, aldermen on July 20 gave first reading to a request to rezone a .32-acre vacant lot at 326 W. Thornton Ave. from residential to planned development–industrial district. The change in zoning would allow for construction of a building to store materials such as contractors’ equipment and lumber. The building would include space for an office. A final vote is set for Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The storage building proposal was reviewed by the planning and zoning commission in May, at which time the commission requested revisions to the plan. The petitioner, Jeremy Ketterer of Kettco, LLC, made changes and came back to the commission in June.
The commission then voted to recommend the board give approval to the plan with certain conditions. Those conditions include certain setbacks, prohibiting storage outdoors, limiting the site to one business operation, fencing requirements and required light fixtures to exclude flood lights and wall pack lighting.