This is a response to Dr. Nancy Williger’s Aug. 16 letter, “Know Science Before Quoting It.”
The science described for the “in utero washes” was helpful … as far as it goes. I was a young adult in the 1960s when the drug Thalidomide was prescribed to pregnant mothers as a mild sleeping aid. Some of us remember photos of the mutant children produced by this “safe” drug. And I know a person who suffers from an inherited kidney disease.
So what may cause a mother to experience the faulty “in utero washes?” In my opinion we need more science to broaden the perspective.
