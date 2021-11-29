Regarding the discussion about more parking for downtown Kirkwood:
I’ve noticed that it would not be difficult to modify the parking lot at the southeast corner of Clay and Jefferson. The elevation there would allow two-tier parking — an upper level accessible by Clay, with the lower level accessed by Jefferson. This would double the available parking with a cost-efficient solution. A while ago, I had casual conversations with general contractors who agreed with my assessment. Is this something to pursue?
Tim Arnold
Kirkwood