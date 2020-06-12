St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced today that on Monday, June 15, more of St. Louis County will be permitted to open, including fitness centers, pools, casinos and banquet halls at 25% capacity. All businesses that open must abide by the restrictions and guides set out by the St. Louis County Health Department as outlined here.
According to Page, gatherings of any kind are still considered a significant risk, and social distancing and masks are encouraged for those out and about in public.
On Monday, June 29, St. Louis County will increase capacity restrictions up to 50%. Capacity increase will apply to all businesses regardless of industry on June 29. This includes funerals, weddings and anniversary parties, as well as gatherings that have been limited to fewer than 10 people. That restriction will also be lifted and set to the maximum size dedicated by the 50% capacity set by fire code and DPH guidelines.
Outside events will not have a crowd restriction, but anyone in attendance should still practice social distancing and wear masks. All orders and guides will be updated throughout the week and posted here. Some parks are setting individual restrictions for pavilion capacity — interested parties should contact individual venues prior to use.