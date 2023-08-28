Jim Allen of Webster Groves contends that Missouri needs “More Gun Control” (Mailbag, Aug. 11).
I wish to refute that statement. Mr. Allen, along with numerous other gun control advocates, believes that more laws will reduce the violence of guns in our society.
Some people are naive enough to think that gun shows allow anyone off the streets to walk in and purchase firearms like detergent in the market. I encourage all of these misinformed citizens to go to a gun show and purchase a firearm. There you’ll learn that you must go through the same background checks as going to a retail store.
I’m going to offer a solution: We need more criminal laws! Of course, like gun laws, they don’t or won’t work. The gun laws we don’t have now, in my opinion, are not the root of the problem. One serious problem is people who leave firearms in their vehicles, oftentimes unlocked with a key fob in the console. More illegal firearms on the streets.
I attempted to find data regarding the percentage of crimes committed with unregistered guns. I wasn’t successful, but I’m sure that is a relevant statistic.
We really don’t need more criminal laws or gun laws. We need to enforce them. A 12-year-old with a gun is just ridiculous! He didn’t acquire that at a gun show, gun store or from a law-abiding citizen. Arrest them!
Allen Ahner
Kirkwood