At the Webster City Council meeting when the ordinance change was approved, many citizens presented valid concerns. While the council thought it had publicized its efforts well enough ahead of the vote, obviously that was not so. Most of us who plan to vote “Yes” on Prop 1 are certainly not the puppets of Richard Mazzarella as some have opined.
The majority of opinions submitted at the council meeting did not support the ordinance. Perhaps if the council had tabled the vote to allow more community discussion we would not be having this vote. For the council members to say they did not include A-1, A-2 and A-3 (larger lots) because it would have required greater effort/legal process was very disappointing.
If affordable housing is the goal, then larger homes on larger lots should have been the first target for fitting more housing units per lot and to allow for adequate off street parking. Many of us who plan to vote “Yes” simply want the council to start over and make the effort to include all of Webster with better specifications, or to start with larger lots in neighborhoods with sidewalks.
I acknowledge the history of racist policies. I have lived many places and have been close friends with neighbors, fellow students and coworkers of multiple ethnicities since the 1950s. Some claim that most of those opposed to the ordinance are racists. That is not the case for the people I know who plan to vote “Yes.” The council spent a lot of citizen money to push voting “No” and refused to allow the views of opposing council members to present their views. This was wrong.
I feel we need to vote “Yes” on Prop 1 and start over with greater consideration to the issue. There must be a way to bring greater consensus.
Linda E. Tatum
Webster Groves