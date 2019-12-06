Webster Groves must provide data that could show whether Webster Groves police are racially profiling drivers whom they stop for traffic violations.
This information is needed because Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has released a report showing that black drivers in Missouri are 91% more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers. And people of color are searched for contraband in significantly higher numbers than whites, even though police find such contraband at similar or lower levels in members of minority groups.
This disparity has not changed in the 18 years that racial disparities in vehicle stops has been reported by the attorney general. But according to Tony Messenger in the Dec. 2 Post-Dispatch, cities including Webster Groves have refused to provide the officer-by-officer data. Now, the nonprofit MacArthur Justice Center and a St. Louis activist named Phillip Weeks are suing Webster Groves, University City, St. Louis City and St. Louis County to get the underlying data.
This data would allow researchers to see if a particular police officer is responsible for the disparity in the numbers. For example, six years ago, Lt. Patrick “Rick” Hayes in the South County precinct was found to be directing certain officers to target black drivers. If we want to reduce racial profiling, we must gain a better understanding of Webster’s pattern of traffic stops and searches.
Webster Groves