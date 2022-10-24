Although I did not go to the public meeting about the apartment complex proposed for Kirkwood Road and Adams, I did listen to the audio online. Thank you Philip Hutchison, Rich Vandergrift and Carla Hickman for speaking up. The density of that area already is going to be impacted by the 100-plus units still under construction one block north. North Taylor, a residential street, is going to become a cut through to escape the insane traffic that already exists. The beautiful trees that line the condos on Adams will also be impacted.
I am begging the community and city council members not to allow this construction to occur. It is bad enough that a huge apartment building next to the Alpine Shop will be overlooking the private residents that live on North Taylor. I live right down Washington, and it has been a nightmare getting out of my home these last months. Parking is already a problem for people that use the YMCA. It is insane to think this isn’t going to make it even more difficult.
I am already concerned about the number of people and car traffic the one under construction will cause. At the very least, we need to see how the community is impacted after that one is up and running before adding 60 more units. Let us not be complacent on this. No more apartments!
Jeanne Schober
Kirkwood