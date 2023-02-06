The Des Peres Board of Aldermen recently voted to impose a 90-day moratorium on issuing permits for businesses selling recreational marijuana.
The moratorium went into effect on Friday, Jan. 13, when the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began issuing permits for “comprehensive” marijuana licenses, which include the sale of both medical and recreational marijuana.
The move gives Des Peres aldermen additional time to review the fine print of Missouri’s new recreational marijuana laws and decide what, if any, additional regulations to put in place.
Dan Welsh, representing Root 66, a medical marijuana dispensary at 12095 Manchester Road, encouraged the board not to enact the moratorium.
“We went through a seven-and-a-half-month approval process, and during that time we went to great lengths analyzing, and I think you have a good idea of what is required,” he said.
Alderman Sean Concagh disagreed.
“We reluctantly approved your medical marijuana license because we were told we had no choice. But we expressed our concerns about comprehensive and we were waiting until Amendment 3 was voted on, and those concerns are still there,” he said.
Alderman Jim Kleinschmidt seconded Concagh’s remarks.
“I’m still not comfortable with it,” he said.
Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said the city has been studying Missouri’s new recreational marijuana laws for the past few months.
“We are still digesting them and trying to understand all the nuances of state regulations and our local options,” said Harms. “This is still virgin territory.”
With the passage of Amendment 3 in November, medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreational marijuana with a license. The state is currently issuing licenses to dispensaries already selling medical marijuana. After 18 months, other facilities seeking licenses may apply.
The amendment also allows cities to prohibit recreational marijuana. The matter can only be added to municipal ballots in presidential election years and must succeed with a 60% majority.
Harms noted that while Des Peres can regulate recreational marijuana dispensaries, the city cannot forbid them.
“Some cities have chosen to regulate (medical marijuana) with zoning and a conditional use permit, and that’s what we did,” said Harms. “Comprehensive will be the same thing, and we can’t prohibit it if voters approve it.”
Circa Pub & Grill Changing Hands
In other news, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen on Jan. 23 issued a conditional use permit to Vicki Will, who will take ownership of the Circa Pub & Grill, formerly owned by Jamie Martin.
The restaurant, located at 1090 Old Des Peres Road, will now be known as Sawmill Barbecue. Sawmill Barbecue took ownership on Jan. 30, and plans to open soon under the new name.